Tanzanian rapper Roma claims government plot to silence Gen Z through cybercrime laws

By Jael Wakesho | November 8, 2025
Tanzanian hip-hop heavyweight and social activist Roma Mkatoliki, real name Ibrahim Mussa, has publicly condemned the just-concluded elections in Tanzania, alleging widespread killings and intimidation across the country.

The outspoken rapper, celebrated for his conscious and politically charged lyrics, took to Instagram to unleash a scathing attack on President Samia Suluhu’s administration.

Roma hinted at a possible introduction of a harsh cybercrime bill aimed at silencing dissent and shutting down online criticism of the government. His outburst reflects the growing unease among Tanzanians following what observers describe as one of the most contentious elections in recent years.

On his Instagram stories he wrote, "Sue Gen-Z and put them in jail as many as you can! Hii ndiyo strategy wanakuja nayo... Actually, wameshaianza tayari! Watatengeneza sheria ngumu za kuwabana Gen-Z (cybercrime laws)."

He added that the Tanzania parliament would pass the laws as the government controls most of the elected members.

"Bunge litapitisha chap, na Ndio maana walichagua wabunge watakaoweza kuwamudu! Wameona impact ya Gen-Z,
wameogopa now wanataka kui-silence," Roma stated.

Tanzania’s polls were allegedly riddled with irregularities and violence, according to Alex Vines, the Africa Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). “…there has been a campaign of harassment and intimidation towards the opposition…” he told Al Jazeera. “…the level of violence surrounding the polls, with hundreds of reported deaths, was unexpected in Tanzania…”

Outrage erupted after the country’s electoral commission barred two major opposition parties and several leaders, an act widely seen as repressive.

The arrest of Tundu Lissu, the vice-chair of the main opposition party Chadema, and the disqualification of Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party left President Suluhu facing only minor challengers.

Reports soon surfaced of opposition figures being abducted and government critics arrested. Despite these controversies, Suluhu was declared the victor, triggering mass protests nationwide.

Furious citizens turned their anger towards celebrities perceived to support the regime, with reports of boycotts and even vandalism targeting businesses owned by popular entertainers.

According to Reuters, 98 people have been charged with treason. Meanwhile, Tanzanian police alleged that foreigners had “crossed the border illegally with the intention of inciting unrest.”

The claim sparked alarm among Kenyan families after reports emerged of Kenyans being detained, injured, or killed.

One such case is John Ogutu, a Kenyan teacher in Dar es Salaam, who was shot dead by police while out to buy food, his sister told the BBC.

A doctor at Muhimbili Hospital in Dar es Salaam told the BBC that vehicles marked “Municipal Burial Services” had been collecting bodies of those believed to have died during the protests.

